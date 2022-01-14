Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 01:25 pm

Forex reserves slip $118 million to $23.9 billion

Forex reserves

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country fell $118 million to $23.901 billion by the week ended January 7, 2022, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were $24.019 billion by the week ended December 31, 2021.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined $88 million to $17.598 billion by the week ended January 7, 2022, compared with $17.686 billion a week ago.

Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell $30 million to $3.303 billion during the period under review, compared with $6.333 billion a week ago

