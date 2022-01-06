GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 6th Jan 2022

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 03:34 pm
GBP TO PKR

The GBP gains against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain Pound (GBP) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs237.75 and Rs240.18 at 3:00 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Pound TO PKR) pound rate in Pakistan (Updated, 6th January 2022)

1 GBP = 392.75 Pakistani Rupees

OMR
PKR
1 GBP 240.18 PKR
5 GBP 1200.9 PKR
10 GBP 2401.80 PKR
25 GBP 6004.50 PKR
50 GBP 12009.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

