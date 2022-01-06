GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 6th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain Pound (GBP) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs237.75 and Rs240.18 at 3:00 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.