Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 04:00 am

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 18th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 18, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs126,000 per tola and Rs108,025 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs126,000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 126,000 Rs. 115494 Rs. 110,245 Rs. 94,499
per 10 Gram Rs. 108,025 Rs. 99020 Rs. 94,520 Rs. 81,020
per Gram Gold Rs. 10802 Rs. 9902 Rs. 9,452 Rs. 8102

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

10 hours ago
KSE-100 Index shed 151 points over renewed Covid concerns

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market closed in the red zone, amid rising...
10 hours ago
Samana Developers retains top 20 seller rank in 2021

DUBAI: The total revenues of Samana Developers January-December 2021 increased more than...
10 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
10 hours ago
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 17th January 2022

SAR: Today's Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 8, 2022)...
10 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 17th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 17th January 2022, Check updated...
11 hours ago
Unisame recommends barter trade with Iran

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 hours ago
Prince William and Prince Charles ‘grew closer’ in the Megxit aftermath

The royal family has generally remained silent about the turmoil involving Prince...
Alizeh Shah
3 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a famous Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in...
Prince William, Kate Middleton's hardest phase in their relationship revealed
3 hours ago
Kate Middleton hilariously addresses rumors of her having a poster of Prince William

Kate Middleton may be over heels in love with Prince William, but...
Shahnawaz Dahani and Ramiz Raja
3 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600