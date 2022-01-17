Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 17th January 2022
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 8, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,562.94.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 219.73 from previous day’s SAR 219.33.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 201.42 from previous day’s SAR 201.05.
Also check: SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|
+0.18%
|Ounce
|
6,834.52
Yesterday: 6,822.07
|Tola
|
2,562.94
Yesterday: 2,558.28
|Gram 24K
|
219.73
Yesterday: 219.33
|Gram 22K
|
201.42
Yesterday: 201.05
|Gram 21K
|
192.26
Yesterday: 191.91
|Gram 18K
|
164.80
Yesterday: 164.50
Download BOL News App for latest news