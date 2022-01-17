Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 17th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 8, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,562.94.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 219.73 from previous day’s SAR 219.33.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 201.42 from previous day’s SAR 201.05.

Also check: SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022