17th Jan, 2022. 05:39 pm

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 17th January 2022

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR)

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 8, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,562.94.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 219.73 from previous day’s SAR 219.33.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 201.42 from previous day’s SAR 201.05.

Also checkSAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+0.18%
Ounce
6,834.52
Yesterday: 6,822.07
Tola
2,562.94
Yesterday: 2,558.28
Gram 24K
219.73
Yesterday: 219.33
Gram 22K
201.42
Yesterday: 201.05
Gram 21K
192.26
Yesterday: 191.91
Gram 18K
164.80
Yesterday: 164.50

