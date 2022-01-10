Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 09:33 am

KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 10th jan 2022

KWD TO PKR

KWD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs481.85 and Rs484.35 at 9:33 am PST on January 10, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

KWD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (DInar TO PKR) Kuwaiti Dinar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 10th January 2022)

1 KWD = 484.35 Pakistani Rupees

KWD
PKR
1 KWD 484.35 PKR
5 KWD 2421.75 PKR
10 KWD 4843.50 PKR
25 KWD 12108.75 PKR
50 KWD 24217.50 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

17 hours ago
Hybrid seeds availability in next two to three years

Growers of the basmati rice are likely to get the much-awaited hybrid...
18 hours ago
Breaking the yield ceiling

Lahore: Chinese scientist Yuan Longping (1930–2021), known as the “Father of hybrid...
18 hours ago
Crypto boom and financial stability

Crypto assets offer a new world of opportunities: Quick and easy payments,...
18 hours ago
Hot stocks

Adamjee Life to get listed at PSX Adamjee Insurance Company Limited’s (AICL)...
18 hours ago
Unity Foods Limited

Unity Foods Limited was incorporated in Pakistan in 1991 as a private...
19 hours ago
Banks putting spotlight on mid-tiers

JS Global Capital: Cascading performance of mid-tier banks and large banks reveals...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Turkish lira to PKR
4 mins ago
TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 10th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
QAR TO PKR
10 mins ago
QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 10th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
14 mins ago
CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 10th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
Babar Azam
9 hours ago
Babar Azam’s amazing shots from 2012 U19 World Cup, watch

U19 World Cups have long served as a platform for young cricketers...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600