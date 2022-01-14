Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 12:23 pm

KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 14th jan 2022

KWD TO PKR

KWD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs582.30 and Rs584.80 at 12:23 am PST on January 14, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

KWD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Dinar TO PKR) Kuwaiti Dinar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 14th January 2022)

1 KWD = 584.80 Pakistani Rupees

KWD
PKR
1 KWD 584.80 PKR
5 KWD 2924.00 PKR
10 KWD 5848.00 PKR
25 KWD 14620.00 PKR
50 KWD 29240.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

3 hours ago
BTC TO PKR: Today's Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022

Karachi: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
5 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
6 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.930 and...
6 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) today on, 14th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (14, Jan 2022)...
7 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 14th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th  January 2022, Check updated...
8 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today's US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 14th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dia Mirza shares throwback picture from Miss India 2000 pageant.
18 mins ago
Dia Mirza takes a trip down memory lane with this golden throwback photo

Indian actress Dia Mirza took a trip down memory lane on her...
EUR TO PKR
22 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
GBP TO PKR
35 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
Jennifer Aniston
36 mins ago
Jennifer Aniston flaunts her sans makeup self in latest picture

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston leaves fans stunned as she shared an after-shower...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600