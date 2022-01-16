Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 03:00 am

List of Rs 750 Prize bond Draw 2022 – 17th January 2022

Peshawar: Winner’s list of Rs 750 prize bond draw 2022 (Peshawar) will be updated soon here on BOL News.

According to the representative of National Savings the 1st prize of the prize bond 750 worth Rs.1,500,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 750 worth Rs.500,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.9,300/- each.

The Winner’s list of 750 prize bond will be updated here.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 750 PKR Peshawar 17-01-2022 1,500,000 PKR 500,000 PKR 9,300 PKR

