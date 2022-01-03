NTDC enhances capacity of Rawat, Wapda Town Lahore grid stations

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has enhanced the capacity of 500kV Rawat grid station and 220kV Wapda Town Lahore grid station by augmenting its previously installed 220/132kV transformers of 160MVA capacity with a new 250MVA transformers, an official said on Monday.

A spokesman for NTDC said the projects were completed and energised successfully. Addition and replacement of transformers was planned under NTDC constraints removal scheme to provide uninterrupted power supply to the end-consumers as per the increased load demand during summers 2022.

This will also bring improvement in voltage profile and will minimise overloading and tripping of system in the respective areas of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) and the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco). NTDC completed both projects before their deadlines.

The spokesman also said, besides commissioning of the transformers, NTDC also energised 3×37 MVAR 500kV shunt reactors for 500kV Rawat-Nokhar transmission line.

The equipment helps avoid tripping of transmission line, which occurs due to low load conditions during winter. The spokesman said the NTDC team is working on transformers augmentation and addition projects across the country, which are expected to be completed before summer.