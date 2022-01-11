Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

11th Jan, 2022. 03:35 pm

Pakistan, Romania sign MoUs for cooperation in commerce, education

BUCHAREST: Pakistan and Romania signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation between the trade bodies as well as for the provision of educational scholarships to Pakistani students.

The MoUs were signed during the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Romania.

A MoU was signed between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Romanian Minister for Economy Florin Spătaru witnessed the signing ceremony.

The document was signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador in Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal. Both sides termed the MoU vital for the promotion of bilateral trade and commerce.

In another ceremony held at the Romanian foreign ministry, a MoU was signed for the provision of educational scholarships to Pakistani students by Bucharest Poly-technical University.

Ambassador Dr Zafar Iqbal signed the MoU from the Pakistani side while University Rector Mihnea Cosmin Costoiu represented Romania.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu witnessed the signing ceremony.

