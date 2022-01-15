Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 03:27 pm

QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

QAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal (QAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs48.25 and Rs48.50 at 3:29 pm PST on January 15, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

QAR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Riyal TO PKR) Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan (Updated, 15th January 2022)

1 QAR= 48.50 Pakistani Rupees

QAR
PKR
1 QAR 48.50 PKR
5 QAR 242.50 PKR
10 QAR 485.00 PKR
25 QAR 1212.50 PKR
50 QAR 2425.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

6 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
7 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 15th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today's Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (15, Jan 2022)...
8 hours ago
Today's Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
9 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.870 and...
11 hours ago
Gold Rates: Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan today 2022 on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 15,...
11 hours ago
US Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 15th Jan 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Govt sets target to disburse loans of Rs50b under Kamyab Jawan Program
4 mins ago
Govt sets target to disburse loans of Rs50b under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: The government is aiming to disburse loans of Rs50 billion this...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
4 mins ago
CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
China
5 mins ago
China’s housing market keeps cooling, prices diverge

BEIJING: China continued to see a generally stable housing market in December...
8 mins ago
Sarwat Gillani and Meher Bano spills the beans on Web series at an interview with Ahsan Khan

Sarwat Gillani, who appears to have found a new home on OTT,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600