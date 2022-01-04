Technical glitches irk HBL customers

KARACHI: The largest private sector bank of Pakistan, i.e., Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Tuesday faced technical faults, which deprived millions of its customers from making transactions.

HBL officials said the banking activities were hampered during the day; however, the issues were resolved by the evening.

Earlier, many customers of HBL complained that they were unable to make transactions through the online system.

They said the bank had not informed them about any shutdown. They assumed it might be a cyber-security breach.

The HBL officials rejected the cyber-security breach and said it was an internal problem. “There were issues in login through mobile phone application,” a HBL official said, adding that the issue has been resolved and the customers can now freely login to their accounts.