TOMCL reappoints Nihal Cassim as chairman

KARACHI: The board of directors of The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has reappointed Nihal Cassim as chairman of the company, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The meeting also reappointed Faisal Hussain as the chief executive officer of the company subsequent to the election of the directors, it added.

The company is a meat processing company satisfying all the international standards of food hygiene and good manufacturing practices.

TOMCL in September 2021, signed a $1 million contract to supply frozen boneless meat to a Middle East-based food processor.

Under a 10-month contract, TOMCL will supply 250 metric tonnes of meat to Global Developing Food Industries Company, Saudi Arabia. It was the first Pakistani company approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to export frozen meat via sea to Saudi Arabia.

Its plant based in Karachi, possesses various facilities to provide tender, fresh, and healthy meat to our valued customers globally.

The Organic Meat Company Ltd., incorporated in 2010, is a Halal meat processor and exporter. The company started its operation in 2011 with two initial products, fresh chilled beef and mutton, and frozen boneless meat.