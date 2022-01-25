Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 04:39 pm

TOMCL reappoints Nihal Cassim as chairman

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 04:39 pm
TOMCL

Image: File

KARACHI: The board of directors of The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has reappointed Nihal Cassim as chairman of the company, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The meeting also reappointed Faisal Hussain as the chief executive officer of the company subsequent to the election of the directors, it added.

The company is a meat processing company satisfying all the international standards of food hygiene and good manufacturing practices.

TOMCL in September 2021, signed a $1 million contract to supply frozen boneless meat to a Middle East-based food processor.

Under a 10-month contract, TOMCL will supply 250 metric tonnes of meat to Global Developing Food Industries Company, Saudi Arabia. It was the first Pakistani company approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to export frozen meat via sea to Saudi Arabia.

Its plant based in Karachi, possesses various facilities to provide tender, fresh, and healthy meat to our valued customers globally.

The Organic Meat Company Ltd., incorporated in 2010, is a Halal meat processor and exporter. The company started its operation in 2011 with two initial products, fresh chilled beef and mutton, and frozen boneless meat.

Read More

3 hours ago
Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 430,000

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 431,655 after 1,978 new...
3 hours ago
Ericsson profits soar despite China trouble

STOCKHOLM: Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson on Tuesday said its net profit soared...
7 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR exchange rates on, 25th Jan 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
8 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE today on, 25th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (25th, Jan 2022)...
9 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 25th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25 January 2022, Check updated...
9 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 25th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 25, 2022) 24k...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
FIA arrests three in Peshawar for involvement in illegal currency exchange, hawala hundi

LAHORE: Continuing its crackdown, the Corporate Banking Circle (CBC) of Federal Investigation...
Alizeh Shah
12 mins ago
TOP 5 Dance Videos of Alizeh Shah that set Internet ABLAZE

Social media Star and most trending personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in...
pppa
14 mins ago
PPPA Board approves transaction structure of KCR

The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Board on Tuesday approved the project...
16 mins ago
Katrina Kaif relishes time close to nature in Maldives

Actress Katrina Kaif has been on work-cation in Maldives nowadays and relishing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement