TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 6th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Turkish Lira (TRY) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs12.93 and Rs12.91 at 4:00 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.