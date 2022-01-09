UAE Dirham to PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 9th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs49.55 and Rs50.05 at 9:00 am PST on January 9, 2022.

The Dirham decreases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs49.60 and Rs50.10 on Jan 8, 2021.

AED TO PKR Open market rates

Check the updated list of (AED TO PKR) exchange rates on, 9th January 2022.