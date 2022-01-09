UAE Dirham to PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 9th January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs49.55 and Rs50.05 at 9:00 am PST on January 9, 2022.
The Dirham decreases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs49.60 and Rs50.10 on Jan 8, 2021.
AED TO PKR Open market rates
Check the updated list of (AED TO PKR) exchange rates on, 9th January 2022.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|08 Jan, 2022
|49.55
|50.05
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
Download BOL News App for latest news