Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 07:35 pm

USD TO AED: Today’s Dollar rate in UAE Dirham on, 11th January 2022

USD TO AED

USD TO AED: The buying rate of 1 US Dollar to AED was AED3.64 and selling rate of 1 Dollar to AED was AED3.67  on January 11, 2022.

The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc.

USD TO AED Exchange rate

1 USD = 3.67 UAE Dirham

BOL News provides you up to date open market currency rates of Pakistan and Foreign Currencies. Currency exchange rates in Pakistan open market are not same as interbank especially dollar rate

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

