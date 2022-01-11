USD TO AED: Today’s Dollar rate in UAE Dirham on, 11th January 2022
USD TO AED: The buying rate of 1 US Dollar to AED was AED3.64 and selling rate of 1 Dollar to AED was AED3.67 on January 11, 2022.
The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc.
USD TO AED Exchange rate
1 USD = 3.67 UAE Dirham
