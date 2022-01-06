USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.52 and Rs178.29 at 9:00 am PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 6th January 2022)

1 USD = Rs178.29 Pakistani Rupees

USD To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 176.52 178.29 05 Jan, 2022 178.00 179.20 04 Jan, 2022 177.60 179.50 03 Jan, 2022 177.50 179.20 02 Jan, 2022 176.80 178.50 01 Jan, 2022 176.80 178.50 31 Dec, 2021 176.80 178.50 30 Dec, 2021 179.00 180.30 29 Dec, 2021 179.60 180.80 28 Dec, 2021 179.70 181.10 27 Dec, 2021 179.80 181.20

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

