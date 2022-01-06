Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 07:21 pm

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

USD TO PKR

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.52 and Rs178.29 at 9:00 am PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 6th January 2022)

USD = Rs178.29 Pakistani Rupees

USD To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History
DATE BUYING SELLING
Today 176.52 178.29
05 Jan, 2022 178.00 179.20
04 Jan, 2022 177.60 179.50
03 Jan, 2022 177.50 179.20
02 Jan, 2022 176.80 178.50
01 Jan, 2022 176.80 178.50
31 Dec, 2021 176.80 178.50
30 Dec, 2021 179.00 180.30
29 Dec, 2021 179.60 180.80
28 Dec, 2021 179.70 181.10
27 Dec, 2021 179.80 181.20

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

33 mins ago
Rupee falls 18 paisas on international oil prices hike

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 18 paisas against the dollar on Thursday,...
2 hours ago
Turkish government imposes higher fines for stockpiling amid soaring inflation

ANKARA: The Turkish parliament on late Wednesday passed a law increasing fines...
3 hours ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 6th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
3 hours ago
Banks’ housing finance sharply rises 85% in 2021

KARACHI: Bank financing for housing and construction sharply increased 85 per cent,...
3 hours ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 6th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
3 hours ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 6th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UN official reiterates support for Libya's elections commission
4 mins ago
UN official reiterates support for Libya’s elections commission

TRIPOLI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A senior United Nations official on Wednesday...
President Alvi
9 mins ago
President Dr Arif Alvi contracts Covid-19 again

With fears of a fifth coronavirus wave on the horizon due to...
AB de Villiers
12 mins ago
“I still believe that I have a role to play in SA cricket and in IPL with RCB,” says AB de Villiers

Former South African legend AB de Villiers, who retired from all forms...
Tabish Hashmi clarifies his joke about Mahira Khan
12 mins ago
Tabish Hashmi clarifies his joke about Mahira Khan

Famed standup comedian and host Tabish Hashmi, well known for his YouTube's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600