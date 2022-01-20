USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on January 21, 2022

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

USD TO PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.34 at 9:00 am PST on January 21, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.22 on January 20, 2021.