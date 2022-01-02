USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate , 2nd January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Jan, 2022. 03:38 pm
USD to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.80 and Rs178.50 at 9:00 am PST on January 2nd, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs 176.80 and Rs178.50 on Jan 1st , 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (USD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 2nd January 2022)

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
January 2nd, 2021 Rs. 178.50
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

