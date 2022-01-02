USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate , 2nd January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.80 and Rs178.50 at 9:00 am PST on January 2nd, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs 176.80 and Rs178.50 on Jan 1st , 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) January 2nd, 2021 Rs. 178.50

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.