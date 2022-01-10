Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 05:35 pm

USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 10th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.50 and Rs176.68 at 5:32 Pm PST on January 10, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.67 on January 9, 2021.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Here you can find the updated list of (US Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 10th January 2022)

1 USD = 176.68

