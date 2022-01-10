USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 10th January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.50 and Rs176.68 at 5:32 Pm PST on January 10, 2022.
The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.67 on January 9, 2021.
Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022
Here you can find the updated list of (US Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 10th January 2022)
1 USD = 176.68
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today: https://t.co/Vt8G4Kc57h pic.twitter.com/YzdBm72WUQ
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 10, 2022
