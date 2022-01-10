USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 10th January 2022

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.50 and Rs176.68 at 5:32 Pm PST on January 10, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.67 on January 9, 2021.