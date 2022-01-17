Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022.

USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 18th January 2022

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.95 at 9:00 am PST on January 18, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.16 on January 17, 2021.

The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency. Dollar rates in Pakistan today. US Dollar (USD) exchange rates with Pakistan Rupee (PKR). Here you can see the US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee and also find the latest currency rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar Price in Pakistan (USD TO PKR)

Below you will find the US Dollar to PKR (Pakistani Rupee) Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today along with the appreciation and depreciation compared to the previous day. (Updated 18, Jan 2022)

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
18 January 2022 Rs. 175.95
15 January 2021 Rs. 176.16

