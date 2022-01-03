USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 4 January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 03:00 am
USD to PKR - Dollar rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs175.45 and Rs176.50 at 9:00 am PST on January 4, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.25 on Dec 3, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (USD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 4 January 2022)

Convert US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee

USD

PKR
1 USD 176.481 PKR
5 USD 882.406 PKR
10 USD 1,764.81 PKR
25 USD 4,412.03 PKR
50 USD 8,824.06 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

