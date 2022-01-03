USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 4 January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs175.45 and Rs176.50 at 9:00 am PST on January 4, 2022.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.25 on Dec 3, 2022.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
USD TO PKR Open Market
Here you can find the updated list of (USD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 4 January 2022)
Convert US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee
|
USD
|
PKR
|1 USD
|176.481 PKR
|5 USD
|882.406 PKR
|10 USD
|1,764.81 PKR
|25 USD
|4,412.03 PKR
|50 USD
|8,824.06 PKR
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
