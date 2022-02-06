Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Correspondent

06th Feb, 2022. 09:06 am
AAA Associates holds job marathon 2022

AAA Associates

ISLAMABAD: AAA Associates in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme held AAA Job Marathon, 2022 on January 29 and 30 at Topi Rakh Ayub Park, Rawalpindi, a statement said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar graced the occasion as chief guest, it added.

The event provided more than 100 jobs to aspiring candidates. AAA Associates understands the importance of induction of fresh talent into its outstanding team of architects, engineers, android developers, executive sales staff, data analysis, support and maintenance personnel in addition to a whole sleuth of domains.

Usman Dar appreciated the efforts of AAA Associates and emphasised on arranging such events frequently.

“Such events should take place regularly, and the companies from various business sectors should bring forth such events to support the workforce find better job opportunities. This also helps employers to find right human resource as per their professional requirements,” he added.

Dar said that a number of initiatives have been launched for the development of youth under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

“We have disbursed around Rs32 billion for business loans to the young entrepreneurs in our efforts to create employment opportunities in the country. Under Rs10 billion Kamyab Jawan’s Skills Scholarships programme, more than 100,000 youth have been skilled, especially in hi-tech fields. Admissions for more than 60,000 scholarships are open in around 1,000 institutes across Pakistan.”

Dar said that the private sector must be the main provider and engine of creating jobs in the market and stressed that the youth must get skills to meet the growing needs of the industries in the country.

AAA Associates Chairman Sheikh Fawad Bashir thanked the chief guest and respectable members of the society for their participation in the event and making it a success.

“AAA Associates is humbled to offer employment opportunities through its sub-companies AAA Real Estate, AAA Builders, Hype Advertising, AAA IT Solutions, AAA Marketing, Yusaied and many more to the deserving candidates and will always be involved in endeavours to make the country’s economy stronger,” he added.

AAA Associates Managing Director Lt Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (Retd) thanked the chief guest for his support and participation in the event.

“Events like these connect the right people with the right job, which facilitates the career growth for the young employees. AAA Associates will continue to play its role in the social development and uplift of the communities of the twin cities,” he said.

Creating jobs in this manner is extremely encouraging, for it boosts the morale of the youth, by creating awareness and transparency.

AAA Associates is; thus, resolute to provide these platforms for the youth and help them turn into a productive workforce for the country.

