AlfaMall, Atlas Honda host prize distribution ceremony

KARACHI: AlfaMall, an e-commerce platform and Atlas Honda, have enabled customers to acquire their required means of transportation on installments in an affordable and convenient manner, a statement said.

In celebration of Honda’s CD-70 motorcycle being the star performer at AlfaMall, sold on installments at zero per cent markup, both organisations hosted a prize distribution event for customers offering them lucrative incentives for their contributions.

Commenting on the development, Digital Banking Group Head Yahya Khan, stated: “The world is witnessing a rapidly growing shift towards digitisation in all aspects of life especially Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) e-commerce.

“At AlfaMall, we have been at the forefront of this evolving ecosystem setting unprecedented examples for the industry. We are offering a diverse portfolio of unique products being offered on BNPL including two wheelers through productive collaborations with leading brands like Atlas Honda.”

“The substantial sales achieved by Honda through our platform highlight the marriage of a strong financial brand with a strong auto-manufacturer brand,” he added.

Atlas Honda representative further noted: “Atlas Honda has been the leading motorcycle manufacturer and retailer in Pakistan for many years. Our strong brand image, product quality and corporate values enable us to stand out from the market.”

“This partnership with AlfaMall has enabled us to extend our reach in a more affordable and convenient manner to customers that are inclined towards online purchases,” he added.

Atlas Honda has set new sales records in terms of motorcycles sold during October and November 2021 with 125,031 and 128,503 units sold respectively during these two months.

With AlfaMall, customers have the opportunity to purchase a diverse array of products including Atlas Honda motorcycles through a secure process which also offers zero per cent markup installments for easier purchases. AlfaMall is a distinct platform that offers customers the ability to purchase a host of products including smartphones, electronic appliances, home and lifestyle products and motorcycles to name a few. It has revolutionised customer experiences in an increasingly digital marketplace.