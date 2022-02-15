Avanceon secures Rs1 billion project

KARACHI: Avanceon Group of Companies secured the largest commercial infrastructure project in its history worth over Rs1 billion, a statement said on Tuesday.

The contract has been awarded to Avanceon Limited and Avanceon FZE (wholly owned subsidiaries established in Pakistan and UAE respectively) to provide supply, installation and supervision and commissioning services of building management systems (BMS) and extra low voltage (ELV) systems.

“This is the largest project in terms of both scope and value to date for our BT division. Avanceon is committed to providing a state-of-the-art energy efficient BMS solution,” Ananceon South Asia operations Vice president Junaid Mushtaq Paracha said.

“Our team is prepared and excited to take on a project of this magnitude and play an integral role in creating an extraordinary shopping experience for the residents of Lahore,” he added.

The project is in its initial stages, while the company expects to complete it within the agreed time frame of approximately 15 Months by summer 2023.

Under this project, Avanceon will also provide development, programming and integration services.

Avanceon is the official solution partner for Siemens Building Technologies which aims to create tailored, future proof solutions and offers expert services for projects of all sizes and complexity levels.

The 2.8 million m2 luxury shopping centre located in the heart of Lahore will offer three levels of shopping, a food court on the upper floor, a hypermarket on the ground floor and two levels of basement parking with a capacity for 2,000 cars.

The infrastructure will help boost consumer spending, promote local and foreign brands, and curtail heavy traffic by giving the residents of Lahore another viable option for shopping and entertainment.

For the execution of this project, Avanceon will be partnering with world class original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), while all necessary studies will be carried out before the start of the project with failsafe plans to address any safety, quality, and environmental issues.

Avanceon is an industrial automation consultation and system integration entity in Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, KSA, and the United States.

The company provides state-of-the-art automation solutions on three continents. Established in 1984, Avanceon provides end-to-end solutions, which include design, supply, engineering, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance.