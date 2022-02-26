Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Correspondent

26th Feb, 2022. 07:19 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Businessmen criticise imposition of tax on seeds import

Staff Correspondent

26th Feb, 2022. 07:19 pm
seeds import
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The government should reconsider the decision of imposing sales tax on companies involved in the research and development of hybrid seeds locally, an official said.

United Business Group (UBG) leader, member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee, Guard Group Senior Executive Momin Ali Malik added that the rising electricity and fuel prices are making the export-oriented industries uncompetitive.

“The long-term planning has become impossible for industries and businesses. Agriculture is a major supplier of raw materials for our export sectors, especially in the cotton sector which is under severe pressure due to non-availability of quality seeds,” he said.

Malik said that it is unfortunate that the government had imposed sales tax on the import of quality seeds of different crops, while mentioning that the imported hybrid seed of rice and maize is a success story.

The government should open more doors of trade with Russia and ensure the establishment of banking channels, he said, adding that Pakistan’s trade with Russia is less than $1 billion.

Malik said that young leadership has entered the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and UBG leaders Iftikhar Ali Malik and S M Munir have started selecting young businessmen to lead the business community and they will soon join FPCCI.

Read More

13 hours ago
Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia on, 26th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 26 Feb 2022) 24k...
14 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE for 26 Feb, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (26, Feb 2022) today...
15 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan for Feb 26, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
16 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, Feb 26, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and...
16 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 26 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 26,...
16 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 26th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Unisame
1 min ago
Unisame urges for setting up free legal aid committee for SMEs

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged for...
Urfi Javed
9 mins ago
Watch when Urfi Javed Grooved On Samantha’s ‘Oo Antava’

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed’s unusual clothes never fail to astound...
Shanaya Kapoor
18 mins ago
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her curves in lime green dress

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid...
Sonya Hussain’s new photo makes round on social media
25 mins ago
Sonya Hussain’s new photo makes round on social media

Sonya Hussain is a Pakistani actress and model. The stunning diva made...
Adsence Ad 300X600