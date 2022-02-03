Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 03:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 03:03 pm
Canadian Dollar to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar (CAD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs137.90 and Rs139.30 at 3:04 pm PST on 3rd Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

CAD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Dollar TO PKR) Canadian Dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 3rd Feb 2022)

1 CAD= 139.30 Pakistani Rupees

CAD
PKR
1 CAD 139.30 PKR
5 CAD 696.50 PKR
10 CAD 1393.00 PKR
25 CAD 3482.50 PKR
50 CAD 6965.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

16 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
19 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
22 mins ago
FBR freezes bank accounts of top banker for concealing foreign assets

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the bank accounts...
23 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
32 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 3rd February 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
34 mins ago
IMF Board approves $1 billion tranche for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

18 seconds ago
Security forces kill 13 terrorists in Naushki & Panjgur: ISPR

The security forces have killed 13 terrorists during operations in Naushki and...
5 mins ago
Sindh Opposition Leader requests SHC to constitute JIT on Saeed Ghani’s alleged involvement in drug trade

KARACHI: Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday requested the Sindh...
QAR TO PKR
5 mins ago
QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
joe biden
8 mins ago
Biden battles accusations of ‘weakness’ against US rivals

WASHINGTON - Is Joe Biden "weak" in the face of Russia, Iran...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600