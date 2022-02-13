China capable of maintaining sustainable economic growth: official

BEIJING: Facing an increasingly complicated external environment and more uncertainties, China is fully confident in and capable of maintaining sound, healthy and sustainable economic growth, said an official with the country’s top economic planner.

China faces the triple pressures of demand contraction, supply shocks, and weakening expectations. But its economic resilience, massive potential, bright prospects, and long-term sound growth trend remain unchanged, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission told Xinhua.