Xinhua Xinhua

13th Feb, 2022. 09:32 am
China capable of maintaining sustainable economic growth: official

BEIJING: Facing an increasingly complicated external environment and more uncertainties, China is fully confident in and capable of maintaining sound, healthy and sustainable economic growth, said an official with the country’s top economic planner.

China faces the triple pressures of demand contraction, supply shocks, and weakening expectations. But its economic resilience, massive potential, bright prospects, and long-term sound growth trend remain unchanged, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission told Xinhua.

 

58 mins ago
Hot stocks

Amreli Steels expects 10% growth in FY22 The management of Amreli Steels...
1 hour ago
Power portfolio

Atlas Battery Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on October...
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s economy again at crossroads

KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy is again at crossroads mainly due to its inconsistent...
1 hour ago
Global oil prices to set rupee trend

KARACHI: The movement of international oil prices will decide the fate of...
1 hour ago
PSX likely to remain upbeat next week

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased 0.37 per cent during the week...
1 hour ago
Right on track

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s much-anticipated visit to Beijing has not only...

