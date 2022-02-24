Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Hamza Habib Our Correspondent

24th Feb, 2022. 08:44 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

ECC allows barter trade with Iran and Afghanistan

Hamza Habib Our Correspondent

24th Feb, 2022. 08:44 pm
ECC
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed barter trade with Iran and Afghanistan and extended subsidies on five essential commodities till March.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, presided over the meeting of the ECC on Thursday, where the Ministry of Commerce presented a summary for grant of regulatory support for establishing barter trade arrangements with Afghanistan and Iran.

The ECC allowed the regulatory cover to barter trade arrangements by amending relevant provisions of EPO 2020 and IPO 2020.

The meeting also allowed the Ministry of Industries and Production to build strategic reserves of sugar to avoid price variation and hike in the prices in future.

Accordingly, the federal government will purchase 0.30 million tonnes sugar and provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh will purchase 0.20 million tonnes of sugar for the strategic reserves from sugar mills in the current crop year when the prices are lower in the local market.

On another summary presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production regarding continuation of the un-targeted subsidy on five essential commodities i.e., flour, cooking oil, sugar, rice and pulses, the ECC allowed the continuation of subsidy for these items from 24 to 28 of February, 2022 and for the month of March, 2022.

Further, the chair directed the Utility Stores Corporation to seek guidance from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the continuation of subsidy on these items for the initial 23 days of February.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) presented a summary for withdrawal of its earlier summary for 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. The ECC allowed the withdrawal of the earlier summary and granted permission for already provided 6,627 tonnes of wheat worth Rs0.67 billion to Afghanistan.

The NFS&R Ministry presented another summary on the fixation of Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation’s (Passco) wheat procurement targets along with cash credit limits. The ECC assigned Passco the target of 1.20 million tonnes of wheat with the cash credit limit (CCL) for Rs65 Billion at MSP of Rs1,950/40Kg.

The ECC approved various supplementary and technical supplementary grants including Rs684.00 million in favour of the Ministry of Economic Affairs as the first instalment and mobilisation advance against the disbursement schedule provided by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the fiscal year 2021/22.

It also approved a grant of Rs20 million for the Ministry of Housing and Works for Execution of Development Schemes in Sindh Province under SAP” and Rs200 million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works from PSDP.

The meeting also approved a grant of Rs450 million for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for the project “Strengthening Existing Capacity for National Institute of Health for Effective Response against Covid-19 Pandemic in Pakistan”.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam; Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan; Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib; Federal Secretaries and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Read More

26 mins ago
DFSK Introduces a Stylish Yet Powerful Sedan for Less Than Rs. 4 Million

Chinese automakers are constantly experimenting with their automobiles, whether it's giving them...
30 mins ago
Pakistan stocks tumble on global equity sell-off

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed a massive sell-off as President Putin...
36 mins ago
LCCI raises concerns over likely hike in power tariff

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns...
40 mins ago
Habib Bank profits grow 13% in 2021

KARACHI: The Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Thursday declared 13 per cent...
4 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.600 and...
4 hours ago
Union Microfinance establishes branch in Karachi

KARACHI: Union Microfinance on Thursday launched its first branch in Karachi to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Zoe Kravitz
41 seconds ago
Zoe Kravitz’s stunning outfit at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ captivates audiences

Zoe Kravitz was nothing short of a vision with her latest appearance...
5 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and A73 will all receive significant upgrades: Leak

This year, Samsung will release the next generation of Galaxy A series...
Mathira praises Aamir Liaquat Hussain for his 'Stamina’
7 mins ago
Mathira praises Aamir Liaquat Hussain for his ‘Stamina’

BOL Entertainment host Mathira feels Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has the strength...
MG
16 mins ago
MG Teases a New Low-Cost Electric Vehicle with a 400-Kilometre Range [Video]

Morris Garages (MG) just teased its next electric hatchback, which is most...
Adsence Ad 300X600