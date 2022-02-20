Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Correspondent

20th Feb, 2022. 09:38 am
edotco Towers Pakistan granted ISO certification

edotco towers

ISLAMABAD: edotco Towers Pakistan Pvt Ltd (edotco Pakistan), an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, has become the first tower company in Pakistan to achieve the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems Certification, a statement said.

ISO 45001:2018 is a globally recognised occupational health and safety standard developed by the International Organisation of Standardisation (ISO) that guides organisations on minimising the probability of accidents, illness, injury, or fatality caused by workplace hazards.

The certification, awarded following a rigorous audit, is a testament to edotco’s relentless focus on workforce wellbeing.

Commenting on the achievement, edotco Pakistan Country Managing Director Abdul Aziz said: “Achieving ISO 45001:2018 certification exemplifies edotco’s commitment to its employees, supply chain, community and customers. By continuously evaluating and improving the safety standards and processes, we aim for the industry’s highest benchmarks. We owe this recognition to our employees who continue to push the company forward, with their participation, dedication and commitment.”

Edotco Director Operations Talat Qamar said: “Our people’s health and safety are of utmost priority. We continuously focus our efforts in ensuring occupational health and safety measures are implemented across all operational verticals. We provide the best personal protection equipment and training to our team members, working on tower installations across different challenging geographical terrains, and we are proud to have an exemplary record in workers’ safety.”

ISO 45001:2018 certification is valid for three years and requires comprehensive audits by edotco’s internal teams and validation by a third-party certifying body to ensure conformance with the standard.

The programmes developed within the company to minimise the risks related to working at height, electrical safety, transport safety, and the Covid-19 helped edotco to achieve this certification, he added.

