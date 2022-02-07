Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:23 pm
EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs199.20 and Rs199.60 at 4:25 pm PST on 7th Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

EUR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (EUR TO PKR) Euro rate in Pakistan (Updated, 7th Feb 2022)

1 EUR = 199.60 Pakistani Rupees

EUR
PKR
1 EUR 199.60 PKR
5 EUR 998.00 PKR
10 EUR 1996.00 PKR
25 EUR 4990.00 PKR
50 EUR 9980.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

