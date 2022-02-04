Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 02:51 pm
Forex reserves fall to $22.08 billion

Forex

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country fell $397 million to $22.085 billion by the week ended January 28, 2022, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $22.482 billion by the week ended January 21, 2022.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the SBP recorded a decline of $462 million to $15.728 billion by the week ended January 28, 2022, compared with $16.190 billion a week ago.

The central bank attributed the decline in the foreign exchange reserves to external debt and other payments.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks rose $65 million to $6.357 billion by the week ended January 28, 2022, compared with $6.292 billion a week ago.

