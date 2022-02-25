Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:45 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 25th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:45 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 25th Feb 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,713.68.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 232.65 from previous day’s SAR 230.14.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 213.27 from previous day’s SAR 210.96.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia Today

Check the updated Gold Rate in Saudia today on, 25th Feb 2022.

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+1.09%
Gram 24K
232.65
Yesterday: 230.14
Gram 22K
213.27
Yesterday: 210.96
Gram 21K
203.57
Yesterday: 201.37
Gram 18K
174.49
Yesterday: 172.60
Ounce
7,236.48
Yesterday: 7,158.22
Tola
2,713.68
Yesterday: 2,684.33

Read More

10 hours ago
Spotify celebrate its first anniversary in Pakistan

KARACHI: Spotify has provided a global stage to the Pakistani creators as...
10 hours ago
ECC allows barter trade with Iran and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed barter...
10 hours ago
MG Teases a New Low-Cost Electric Vehicle with a 400-Kilometre Range [Video]

Morris Garages (MG) just teased its next electric hatchback, which is most...
10 hours ago
IPRI holds seminar on Pak-Gulf relations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Thursday held a seminar...
10 hours ago
Joint ventures key to promote trade with Iran: official

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman...
10 hours ago
DFSK Introduces a Stylish Yet Powerful Sedan for Less Than Rs. 4 Million

Chinese automakers are constantly experimenting with their automobiles, whether it's giving them...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
16 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 25th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
4 hours ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro...
4 hours ago
Oppo Find X5| Oppo Unveils Its Best Phone To Date

The Oppo Find X5 Pro had its global premiere before having its...
New Suzuki Swift
4 hours ago
New Suzuki Swift Launched, Price in Pakistan and Features

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has finally introduced the fourth generation Suzuki...
Adsence Ad 300X600