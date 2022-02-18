Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 18th Feb 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 18th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,670.48.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 228.95 from previous day’s SAR 223.53.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to SAR 209.87 from previous day’s SAR 209.87.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+2.42%
Gram 24K
228.95
Yesterday: 223.53
Gram 22K
209.87
Yesterday: 204.90
Gram 21K
200.33
Yesterday: 195.59
Gram 18K
171.71
Yesterday: 167.65
Ounce
7,121.28
Yesterday: 6,952.79
Tola
2,670.48
Yesterday: 2,607.29

