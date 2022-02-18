Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 18th Feb 2022
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 18th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,670.48.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 228.95 from previous day’s SAR 223.53.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to SAR 209.87 from previous day’s SAR 209.87.
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|
+2.42%
|Gram 24K
|
228.95
Yesterday: 223.53
|Gram 22K
|
209.87
Yesterday: 204.90
|Gram 21K
|
200.33
Yesterday: 195.59
|Gram 18K
|
171.71
Yesterday: 167.65
|Ounce
|
7,121.28
Yesterday: 6,952.79
|Tola
|
2,670.48
Yesterday: 2,607.29
Download BOL News App for latest news