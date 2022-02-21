Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 21 February 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 21 Feb 2022) 24k per tola stands cSAR 2,669.84.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 228.89 from previous day’s SAR 226.06.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 209.82 from previous day’s SAR 207.22.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+0.36%
Gram 24K
228.89
Yesterday: 228.08
Gram 22K
209.82
Yesterday: 209.07
Gram 21K
200.28
Yesterday: 199.57
Gram 18K
171.67
Yesterday: 171.06
Ounce
7,119.57
Yesterday: 7,094.22
Tola
2,669.84
Yesterday: 2,660.33

