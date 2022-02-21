Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 21 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 21 Feb 2022) 24k per tola stands cSAR 2,669.84.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 228.89 from previous day’s SAR 226.06.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 209.82 from previous day’s SAR 207.22.