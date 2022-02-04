Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 4th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 4 Feb 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,539.61.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 217.73 from the previous day’s SAR 216.95.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 199.59 from the previous day’s SAR 198.87.