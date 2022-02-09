Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 9 February 2022
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 9th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,544.24.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme stable to SAR 218.13 from previous day’s SAR 218.13.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 199.95 from previous day’s SAR 199.95.
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|
0.00%
|Ounce
|
6,784.63
Yesterday: 6,784.63
|Tola
|
2,544.24
Yesterday: 2,544.24
|Gram 24K
|
218.13
Yesterday: 218.13
|Gram 22K
|
199.95
Yesterday: 199.95
|Gram 21K
|
190.86
Yesterday: 190.86
|Gram 18K
|
163.59
Yesterday: 163.59
Download BOL News App for latest news