05th Feb, 2022. 06:33 am
Gold Rate in UAE on, 5 February 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (5th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED 217.50 from previous day’s AED 218.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED 204.25 from previous day’s AED 205.00.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Find the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 5, feb 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 05 6,591.32 217.50 204.25 195.00 167.00

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

