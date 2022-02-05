Gold Rate in UAE on, 5 February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (5th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came down to AED 217.50 from previous day’s AED 218.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED 204.25 from previous day’s AED 205.00.