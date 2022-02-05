Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 08:30 am
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 5, 2022

Dollar rates in Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.68 at 8:30am PST on February 5, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs174.48 on February 5, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

US Dollar 175.68 175.58
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
5 feb 2022 Rs. 175.68
4 feb 2022 Rs. 174.48

