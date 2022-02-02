Manipur Lottery Results Today 02.02.2022: Singam DAHLIA Evening Lottery Results

Only 13 Indian states are permitted to hold legal lotteries. Lotteries are permitted in 13 states: Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram. The Manipur Singam Dahlia Evening lottery is a well-known weekly lottery. The face value of the ticket is $6. The first prize is worth Rs. 27 lakh. The second-place award is $5,000. The third reward is $1,000, the fourth prize is $700, and the fifth prize is $500, with a consolation prize of $10,000 awarded to lottery ticket holders with identical serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Dahlia Evening Lottery Results Today – February 2

Singam Dahlia of Manipur Evening lottery schedules and updates

The Singam Dahlia Evening lottery results are announced at 7:00 p.m. and are available on the official website. Manipur also has a morning and afternoon lottery at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively.

The day lottery at 3:00 p.m. is known as the Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery, while the morning lottery at 11:00 a.m. is known as the Singam Tagetes Morning lottery. The first prize in all three lotteries (morning, day, and evening) is Rs. 27 lakh. To receive their winnings, the winners must present valid identification to the Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal.

Manipur Singam Dahlia Evening Lottery results out today

The lottery is run by the Director of Manipur Lottery at Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur – 462004. Players can purchase lottery tickets from an approved shop. To claim a lottery reward, winners must either download a claim form or fill it out offline before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery.

According to the official website, the winner must submit the winning ticket, a photocopy of which must be attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public, three passport-size pictures, and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public.

After deducting the applicable charges, the prize money will be transferred in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant’s account. The Singam Dahlia Evening lottery results can be seen on the official website. Specifically, http://www.manipurlotteries.com/