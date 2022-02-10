Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:20 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

MCB Bank declares Rs31.1 billion annual profit

Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:20 pm
mcb bank

KARACHI: The MCB Bank net profit showed a growth of 6 per cent to Rs31.1 billion for the year 2021, compared with the earnings of Rs29.56 in the preceding year, a bourse filing said.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that the earnings increased on a year-on-year basis on the back of reversals in provisioning charges booked during the year.

The bank announced a cash dividend of Rs5, in-line with the expectations taking full year payout to Rs19 per cent share.

The net interest income of the bank settled at Rs68.3 billion during the year 2021, portraying a decline of 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis, primarily led by a higher interest expense on the back of recent rate hikes. On a sequential basis, however, the net interest income remained flat.

The non-funded income posted a 7 per cent jump on a year-on-year basis, led by 102 per cent increase in dividend income on a year-on-year basis.

Further, the fee income posted a 14 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis due to an increase in the economic activities and the foreign exchange income posted a 41 per cent jump on a year-on-year basis due to rupee depreciation.

On the other hand, a decline of 92 per cent was witnessed on a year-on-year basis in the capital gains to Rs262 million during the year.

The bank booked Rs1.9 billion reversal in the provisioning charger this quarter taking total reversals to Rs5.4 billion during 2021.These reversals could signal improved outlook on the asset quality following the rebound in economic activity across the country.

The operating expenses of the bank were up 8 per cent on a year-on-year basis during 2021, and a 3 per cent increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The cost and income of the bank settled at 47 per cent during the year under review, up from 41 per cent from the previous year, while the effective tax rate was 41 per cent during the year 2021.

Read More

27 mins ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 10th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (10th, Feb 2022)...
30 mins ago
Currency rates today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 10th Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 10th February 2022, Check updated...
32 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 10th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.710 and...
1 hour ago
FBR massively cuts sales tax on petroleum products

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday announced a massive...
1 hour ago
MSCI adds Pakistan in FM 100 and FM 15% country cap index

KARACHI: The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has added Pakistan in MSCI...
1 hour ago
Rupee gains two paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained two paisas against the dollar on Thursday on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
40 seconds ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘considering’ minting money like James Corden.

With their several new businesses, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are juggling...
Wordle
5 mins ago
No one cares about your Wordle score, as per writer Fatima Bhutto

The Wordle game has nearly become popular, particularly with those who play crossword...
5 mins ago
Archie , Meghan Markle’s son, could only be a ‘Prince’ after the Queen’s death

When Prince Charles becomes King, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest son...
9 mins ago
Britney Spears is blossoming in her recent found freedom

Britney Spears is reveling in her newfound freedom in a new dance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600