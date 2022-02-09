Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PICTURES: The New Suzuki Swift’s First Locally Assembled Unit

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:29 pm
Suzuki Swift

PICTURES: The New Suzuki Swift’s First Locally Assembled Unit

The wait for the new Suzuki Swift appears to be coming to an end, as Pak Suzuki unveiled the first domestically produced model yesterday. Leaked images show a silver-colored unit in the factory. According to the photos, the automobile has Halogen headlamps and DRLs. We believe that this is not the top-of-the-line model.

According to our sources, the top-of-the-line Suzuki may include fog lights and alloy wheels. Furthermore, sources predict that the launch will take place towards the end of February or the beginning of March. And now for the images.

Previously, images of the new Suzuki Swift on a car trailer appeared on social media. According to a number of auto blogs and social media pages, these are locally assembled units. However, we warned you that nothing is certain yet and that we should wait. And it has now been established that the spotted unit was imported.

Expected Engine Power

In Pakistan, the car will be launched with a K12C (1250cc) Dualjet inline-4 engine, potentially paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT transmission. Despite the fact that another model of a 1000cc Turbo engine is available in the international market, it appears that Pakistan will receive the first one. We believe there is a compelling rationale to launch the 1250cc model in Pakistan.

The displacement of the old Swift was 1395cc, and owners were had to pay a higher token tax, which had an impact on car sales to some extent. The 1250cc engine displacement is now a boon to owners because it equals lesser token tax.

Expected Price of New Suzuki Swift

According to our sources, the company would debut at a price of Rs. 27-28 lakhs. And if it’s true, we think it’s a little pricey because you can get a Changan Alsvin, a Toyota Yaris, or even a base edition of a Honda City in this price range. And the majority of Pakistanis prefer to buy a car using Diggi. However, automobile enthusiasts will buy it anyway because the new engine will be extremely efficient.

We hope that the new Swift will be released at a reasonable price. And the car is a welcome addition to the local market. Furthermore, insiders tell us that Pak Suzuki is certain that the new Swift will be well-received by local consumers.

Read More

10 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 9th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (9th, Feb 2022)...
11 hours ago
Currency rates today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 9th Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 9th February 2022, Check updated...
11 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates on, 9 February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.560 and...
12 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.830...
13 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 9 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 9, 2022)...
13 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 9, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iran
4 mins ago
Iran reports 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, 6,696,927 in total

TEHRAN - Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 39,085 new COVID-19 cases,...
bicycle
21 mins ago
Amazing Stunt: Man pulls with cool bicycle in the middle of the road

On social media, a video of a middle-aged man performing a fantastic...
The vivo T1
35 mins ago
The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and SD 695.

The vivo T1 and vivo T1x were announced a while ago, and...
slovenian PM Jansa
53 mins ago
Slovenian PM Jansa tests positive for Covid-19

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia's conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa said Wednesday he had tested...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600