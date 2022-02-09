PICTURES: The New Suzuki Swift’s First Locally Assembled Unit

The wait for the new Suzuki Swift appears to be coming to an end, as Pak Suzuki unveiled the first domestically produced model yesterday. Leaked images show a silver-colored unit in the factory. According to the photos, the automobile has Halogen headlamps and DRLs. We believe that this is not the top-of-the-line model.

According to our sources, the top-of-the-line Suzuki may include fog lights and alloy wheels. Furthermore, sources predict that the launch will take place towards the end of February or the beginning of March. And now for the images.

Previously, images of the new Suzuki Swift on a car trailer appeared on social media. According to a number of auto blogs and social media pages, these are locally assembled units. However, we warned you that nothing is certain yet and that we should wait. And it has now been established that the spotted unit was imported.

Expected Engine Power

In Pakistan, the car will be launched with a K12C (1250cc) Dualjet inline-4 engine, potentially paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT transmission. Despite the fact that another model of a 1000cc Turbo engine is available in the international market, it appears that Pakistan will receive the first one. We believe there is a compelling rationale to launch the 1250cc model in Pakistan.

The displacement of the old Swift was 1395cc, and owners were had to pay a higher token tax, which had an impact on car sales to some extent. The 1250cc engine displacement is now a boon to owners because it equals lesser token tax.

Expected Price of New Suzuki Swift

According to our sources, the company would debut at a price of Rs. 27-28 lakhs. And if it’s true, we think it’s a little pricey because you can get a Changan Alsvin, a Toyota Yaris, or even a base edition of a Honda City in this price range. And the majority of Pakistanis prefer to buy a car using Diggi. However, automobile enthusiasts will buy it anyway because the new engine will be extremely efficient.

We hope that the new Swift will be released at a reasonable price. And the car is a welcome addition to the local market. Furthermore, insiders tell us that Pak Suzuki is certain that the new Swift will be well-received by local consumers.