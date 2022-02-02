Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 06:58 pm

Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:58 pm
Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022: National Savings Pakistan Prize Bond Schedule for year 2022 starts from 01 January, 2022 till 15 December, 2022. Prize Bond Schedule are available for denominations of PKR 100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, and 40000 Premium Prize Bond from January to December.

The government has introduced this prize bond scheme for common people of the society, interested or involve people can get all the information about their prize bond.

Prize Bond draws are held every quarterly. According to the Prize Bond Schedule, the Prize Bond Draw is held in different cities of Pakistan. Every Prize Bond has several prizes for Denominations of Rs. 100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, 25000, 40000 and Premium Bond.

Prize Bond Schedule 2022

Bond Price Draw # Draw Date Draw City
750 Rs. 89 17 January 2022 Peshawar
1500 Rs. 89 15 February 2022 Muzaffarabad
100 Rs. 37 15 February 2022 Hyderabad
200 Rs. 89 15 March 2022 Lahore
750 Rs. 89 15 April 2022 Karachi
1500 Rs. 89 16 May 2022 Rawalpindi
100 Rs. 37 16 May 2022 Faisalabad
200 Rs. 89 15 June 2022 Multan
750 Rs. 89 15 July 2022 Lahore
1500 Rs. 89 15 August 2022 Peshawar
100 Rs. 37 15 August 2022 Muzaffarabad
200 Rs. 89 15 September 2022 Hyderabad
40000 Rs. 79 03 October 2022 Quetta
25000 Rs. 36 03 October 2022 Rawalpindi
40000 Rs. 79 06 October 2022 Muzaffarabad
25000 Rs. 36 06 October 2022 Hyderabad
750 Rs. 89 17 October 2022 Quetta
1500 Rs. 89 15 November 2022 Karachi
100 Rs. 37 15 November 2022 Rawalpindi
40000 Rs. 79 09 December 2022 Karachi
25000 Rs. 36 09 December 2022 Faisalabad
40000 Rs. 79 12 December 2022 Multan
25000 Rs. 36 12 December 2022 Lahore
200 Rs. 89 15 December 2022 Faisalabad

