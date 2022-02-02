Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022: National Savings Pakistan Prize Bond Schedule for year 2022 starts from 01 January, 2022 till 15 December, 2022. Prize Bond Schedule are available for denominations of PKR 100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, and 40000 Premium Prize Bond from January to December.

The government has introduced this prize bond scheme for common people of the society, interested or involve people can get all the information about their prize bond.

Prize Bond draws are held every quarterly. According to the Prize Bond Schedule, the Prize Bond Draw is held in different cities of Pakistan. Every Prize Bond has several prizes for Denominations of Rs. 100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, 25000, 40000 and Premium Bond.

Prize Bond Schedule 2022