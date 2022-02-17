Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:01 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rupee continues recovery for second straight day

Staff Reporter BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:01 pm
Rupee

KARACHI: The rupee gained 28 paisas against the dollar on Thursday as the international oil prices continued to decline.

The exchange rate ended at Rs175.39 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs175.67 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said that the global oil prices witnessed a continuous decline due to the ease in the Russian-Ukraine tensions and progress in the Iran-US nuclear talks. The benchmark Brent crude was trading at $93.58 a barrel by 3:40 PST.

Pakistan is dependent on the import of petroleum products to meet domestic demand.

The oil import bill surged 107 per cent to $11.7 billion during the first seven months (July–January) 2021/22, as compared with $5.64 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

However, external inflows have supported the rupee to some extent. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recently received over one billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and another one billion dollars under Sukuk proceeds, which helped the central bank to strengthen the foreign exchange reserves.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.637 billion to $23.721 billion by the week ended February 4, 2022, as against $22.084 billion by the week ended January 28, 2022.

The official reserves of the State Bank climbed up $1.61 billion to $17.337 billion by the week ended February 4, 2022, as compared with $15.727 billion a week ago.

The local currency remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The rupee lost Rs17.85 or 11.33 per cent against the dollar from Rs157.54 on June 30, 2021 to the present level of Rs175.39.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs176 and Rs177.6 at 4:00pm PST.

Read More

1 hour ago
Unisame facilitates Hasan Faraz on taking charge of Maersk area head

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has felicitated Hasan...
1 hour ago
Yellen acknowledges 'some global fallout' from any Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “some global fallout” would result...
1 hour ago
Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

PARIS: European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two...
2 hours ago
Nestle posts higher 2021 profit, sales as prices hiked

ZURICH: Swiss food giant Nestle’s net profit and sales rose in 2021...
2 hours ago
Industry reject hike in petroleum prices

KARACHI: The industrialists on Wednesday rejected the significant hike in petroleum prices...
6 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Suzuki Swift
6 mins ago
Suzuki may begin bookings for the new Swift as early as next week.

The approaching release of the new Suzuki Swift is causing quite a...
Samsung
10 mins ago
Samsung is set to reveal foldable phones just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Samsung has confirmed that a totally virtual keynote would be held on...
Oppo
14 mins ago
Oppo to Unveil Find X5 Series on February 24th

Oppo has finally handed out formal invites to the launch event for...
20 mins ago
Peshawar BRT receives International Gold Standard Award

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has achieved yet another laurel by...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600