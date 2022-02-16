Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:44 pm
Rupee gains 11 paisas as international oil prices slide

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 11 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday as the international oil prices fell after hitting the seven years high on Monday.

The exchange rate ended at Rs175.67 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs175.78 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said that the global oil prices witnessed a decline due to the easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The benchmark Brent crude was trading at $93.90 a barrel by 3:20 PST after a fall of 3.3 per cent overnight.

The oil import bill surged 113.40 per cent to $10.18 billion during the first half (July–December) 2021/2022, as compared with $4.77 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Additionally, the external inflows have supported the rupee to some extent. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recently received over one billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and another one billion dollars under the Sukuk proceeds, helping the central bank to strengthen its foreign exchange reserves.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.637 billion to $23.721 billion by the week ended February 4, 2022, as against $22.084 billion by the week ended January 28, 2022.

The official reserves of the State Bank climbed up $1.61 billion to $17.337 billion by the week ended February 4, 2022, as compared with $15.727 billion a week ago.

The local currency remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The rupee lost Rs18.13 or 11.51 per cent against the dollar from Rs157.54 on June 30, 2021 to the present level of Rs175.67.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs176.5 and Rs177.9 at 4:00pm PST.

