Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:00 am
SAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.550 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.00 in the interbank market on Feb 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 17, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 122.500 124.000
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.000 140.000
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.600 23.900
EURO 198.500 200.500
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.950 17.200
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.700 37.050
NewZealand $ 96.750 97.450
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.950 40.550
SAUDI RIYAL 46.550 47.000
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 127.500 129.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.950
SWISS FRANC 160.250 161.150
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.500 49.100
UK Pound Sterling 238.500 241.000
US Dollar 176.500 177.900

Read More

2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 17th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (17th, Feb 2022)...
8 hours ago
Hyundai Elantra New Feature in Pakistan

Hyundai-Nishat has introduced a new infotainment system for the Elantra — an...
8 hours ago
Pakistan bourse closes in red over petroleum price hike

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on Wednesday and closed...
10 hours ago
Honda Civic Vs. Peugeot 2008 Vs. Kia Sportage  [Comparison]

Honda has been aggressively teasing the 11th Generation Civic in recent weeks,...
11 hours ago
Full List of Rs 100 prize bond draw list 2022 - 15th February 2022

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, held today...
11 hours ago
Full list of Rs 1500 prize bond draw list 2022 – 15th February 2022

MUZZAFARABAD: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 announced today...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
60 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 17th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 17, 2022)...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
1 hour ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 17th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 17th Feb, 2022) 24k...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 17th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (17th, Feb 2022)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600