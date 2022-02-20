Scholarship programme launched for Lakki Marwat students

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has launched a scholarship programme for the intermediate students of district Lakki Marwat, a statement said.

Under this programme, the eligible students can apply for a full scholarship of Intermediate, where the company will cover the tuition fee expense of the selected students.

This will be the second batch of students who will be able to apply for the intermediate scholarships.

Students residing permanently and holding domicile of district Lakki Marwat can apply for the programme.

The aim of the programme is to make education accessible and affordable for deserving students especially from the rural areas regardless of their financial background.

Continuing with its long-term vision to provide merit-based support for the deserving and less privileged segments of society, the company has granted a number of scholarships to various students at leading universities in Pakistan.

Lucky Cement, in order to empower women through education, has been supporting two leading government girls’ schools in Karachi, which have been transformed into model girls’ educational institutions in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Earlier, the company launched a series of dedicated scholarship programmes for vocational training, graduate and undergraduate programmes as well as for intermediate.

The annual dedicated scholarship programmes aim to empower rural youth through skill development and education.