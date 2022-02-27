Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Correspondent

27th Feb, 2022. 09:46 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Supernet secures multiple contracts of over Rs450m

Staff Correspondent

27th Feb, 2022. 09:46 am
ZTBL
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Supernet has secured multiple contracts of over Rs450 million from Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to strengthen the communication and IT infrastructure of its nationwide branch network, mostly in the rural areas of Pakistan, a statement said.

ZTBL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Aamir Zaffar Chaudry said: “We are depending upon the Supernet outreach in rural areas to help us in our local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN) projects and operations.”

“Our past experience with Supernet gives us the confidence that they will come good on our expectations,” he added.

Supernet Vice President and Business Unit Head Hassan Jafri said: “Award of these contracts translates trust of our client in our services. We are excited and keen to be part of strengthening networks for ZTBL that will ensure helping our country’s agriculture ecosystem.”

“We will continue working with ZTBL to bring further innovative solutions and their implementation to deliver a true essence of technology for agriculture,” he added.

Supernet will also upgrade the LAN at all of the bank’s more than 450 branches across Pakistan, ensuring installation of high quality passive infrastructure of power and data communication.

The bank’s demand and design of next generation LAN will ensure a long term and durable infrastructure availability in remote areas, which is quite a challenge.

Supernet is actively upgrading the communication infrastructure of the bank with multi-medium communication networks enabling availability of high level uptimes for branches to communicate with their head office.

This will be a managed service model where Supernet will do installation and configuration of its WAN with ZTBL’s already existing devices for end-to-end seamless communication.

Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications service providers and systems integrator, has been operating since 1995.

Supernet offers a complete range of enabling ICT solutions with the expertise to, deliver, deploy and maintain them anywhere in the country through a dedicated team of technology professionals.

With the presence of its engineering resources all over Pakistan, Supernet has a long-standing experience of providing ICT services to corporate customers.

Supernet has expanded its portfolio of services to include cyber security solutions, power solutions, IT Infrastructure solutions and software and application solutions.

Read More

8 mins ago
Zong 4G, PTA sign deal to promote gender inclusion in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s cellular and digital services frontrunner and the CSR...
10 mins ago
Paapam, IST to strengthen academia-industry linkage

KARACHI: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) and...
12 mins ago
NatWest back in black as economy recovers from Covid pandemic

LONDON: Britain’s NatWest bank has said that it surged back into annual...
13 mins ago
Audi, FAW to kick off EV plant in China

BRUSSELS: German premium carmaker Audi and China’s FAW are to kick off...
14 mins ago
Airbus sees growth opportunities

TOULOUSE: European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said it has strong confidence in the...
16 mins ago
Coffee shops in China raising prices amid jump in costs

BEIJING: Several coffee brands in China have raised prices recently, and market...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

H&S Real Estate
2 mins ago
H&S Real Estate launches Rs11b project in Lahore

KARACHI: H&S Real Estate, a Dubai-based property investment firm, has launched Rs11...
mastercard
4 mins ago
Mastercard expands its business intelligence platform in MEA region

KARACHI: Mastercard has announced the expansion of its new interactive business intelligence...
5 mins ago
Operation Swift Retort testament to determination of Pakistan armed forces for defence

Today marks 3rd anniversary of “Op Swift Retort” when Pakistan Armed Forces...
tdap
6 mins ago
TDAP to organise ‘Pakistan Engineering and Health Show 2022’

LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organise the first...
Adsence Ad 300X600