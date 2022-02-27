Supernet secures multiple contracts of over Rs450m

KARACHI: Supernet has secured multiple contracts of over Rs450 million from Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to strengthen the communication and IT infrastructure of its nationwide branch network, mostly in the rural areas of Pakistan, a statement said.

ZTBL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Aamir Zaffar Chaudry said: “We are depending upon the Supernet outreach in rural areas to help us in our local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN) projects and operations.”

“Our past experience with Supernet gives us the confidence that they will come good on our expectations,” he added.

Supernet Vice President and Business Unit Head Hassan Jafri said: “Award of these contracts translates trust of our client in our services. We are excited and keen to be part of strengthening networks for ZTBL that will ensure helping our country’s agriculture ecosystem.”

“We will continue working with ZTBL to bring further innovative solutions and their implementation to deliver a true essence of technology for agriculture,” he added.

Supernet will also upgrade the LAN at all of the bank’s more than 450 branches across Pakistan, ensuring installation of high quality passive infrastructure of power and data communication.

The bank’s demand and design of next generation LAN will ensure a long term and durable infrastructure availability in remote areas, which is quite a challenge.

Supernet is actively upgrading the communication infrastructure of the bank with multi-medium communication networks enabling availability of high level uptimes for branches to communicate with their head office.

This will be a managed service model where Supernet will do installation and configuration of its WAN with ZTBL’s already existing devices for end-to-end seamless communication.

Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications service providers and systems integrator, has been operating since 1995.

Supernet offers a complete range of enabling ICT solutions with the expertise to, deliver, deploy and maintain them anywhere in the country through a dedicated team of technology professionals.

With the presence of its engineering resources all over Pakistan, Supernet has a long-standing experience of providing ICT services to corporate customers.

Supernet has expanded its portfolio of services to include cyber security solutions, power solutions, IT Infrastructure solutions and software and application solutions.