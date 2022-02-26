Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Correspondent

26th Feb, 2022. 09:38 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

UNDP, Jazz conclude second cohort of SDG Bootcamps

Staff Correspondent

26th Feb, 2022. 09:38 am
jazz
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: UNDP Pakistan and Jazz concluded the second cohort of the SDG Bootcamps on the themes of education, health, climate change, and digital transformation, a statement said.

Four social enterprises emerged victorious whereas 131 social enterprises including 42 women-led initiatives participated in the second cohort, implemented by the School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF).

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby said: “It’s truly inspiring to see the youth, especially young women, opting for social entrepreneurship as a viable career option. The UNDP-Jazz SDG Bootcamps are helping aspiring entrepreneurs to navigate and develop business models.”

“Enhancing the social entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan will not only empower the youth of the country but will also contribute towards achieving Pakistan’s SDG targets,” he added.

Jazz Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer Syed Fakhar Ahmed said: “I would like to congratulate the winners, and I am confident that the insights gained through the bootcamps will help social enterprises scale their businesses.”

“We look forward to upcoming cohorts empowering the youth, especially from rural areas, to make a positive impact on the society,” he added.

The winners of the cohort included Bechlo.pk from Sindh, a multi-vendor app store created for and by women to sell new and preloved products online; Perwaz from Sindh, a healthcare company that provides drone services to deliver medical aid; Crop Care from Sindh, a mobile app that helps farmers detect crop diseases and recommends solutions; and Edibles from Punjab, working to reduce single use plastic cutlery by introducing sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

This second round of bootcamps also included one regional bootcamp in Islamabad with a total of 25 social enterprises, including participants from Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Malook Enterprise won the regional bootcamp. The enterprise is creating income opportunities for communities in Gilgit Baltistan by harvesting and selling local organic produce, like herbs, dry fruits, vegetables, etc.

The winner of the national bootcamp will be provided with an opportunity to join Youth Co:Lab, the largest youth social entrepreneurship movement in Asia and the Pacific, co-created by UNDP and Citi Foundation, along with access to mentorship opportunities by Jazz.

Read More

5 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, Feb 26, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and...
6 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 26 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 26,...
6 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 26th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
13 hours ago
Economic growth with external sector vulnerabilities will remain a challenge

ISLAMABAD: The economic outlook of Pakistan, with the resumption of the International...
14 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 25 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 25,...
14 hours ago
Meezan Bank disburses Rs1 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme

KARACHI: Meezan Bank became the first and only Islamic bank to disburse...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Government prioritizes to protect common man from global-level price hiking: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the safeguard of...
21 mins ago
Women empowerment & education imperative for Pakistan’s progress: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that education and empowerment...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
2 hours ago
Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia on, 26th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 26 Feb 2022) 24k...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE for 26 Feb, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (26, Feb 2022) today...
Adsence Ad 300X600