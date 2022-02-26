UNDP, Jazz conclude second cohort of SDG Bootcamps

KARACHI: UNDP Pakistan and Jazz concluded the second cohort of the SDG Bootcamps on the themes of education, health, climate change, and digital transformation, a statement said.

Four social enterprises emerged victorious whereas 131 social enterprises including 42 women-led initiatives participated in the second cohort, implemented by the School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF).

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby said: “It’s truly inspiring to see the youth, especially young women, opting for social entrepreneurship as a viable career option. The UNDP-Jazz SDG Bootcamps are helping aspiring entrepreneurs to navigate and develop business models.”

“Enhancing the social entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan will not only empower the youth of the country but will also contribute towards achieving Pakistan’s SDG targets,” he added.

Jazz Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer Syed Fakhar Ahmed said: “I would like to congratulate the winners, and I am confident that the insights gained through the bootcamps will help social enterprises scale their businesses.”

“We look forward to upcoming cohorts empowering the youth, especially from rural areas, to make a positive impact on the society,” he added.

The winners of the cohort included Bechlo.pk from Sindh, a multi-vendor app store created for and by women to sell new and preloved products online; Perwaz from Sindh, a healthcare company that provides drone services to deliver medical aid; Crop Care from Sindh, a mobile app that helps farmers detect crop diseases and recommends solutions; and Edibles from Punjab, working to reduce single use plastic cutlery by introducing sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

This second round of bootcamps also included one regional bootcamp in Islamabad with a total of 25 social enterprises, including participants from Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Malook Enterprise won the regional bootcamp. The enterprise is creating income opportunities for communities in Gilgit Baltistan by harvesting and selling local organic produce, like herbs, dry fruits, vegetables, etc.

The winner of the national bootcamp will be provided with an opportunity to join Youth Co:Lab, the largest youth social entrepreneurship movement in Asia and the Pacific, co-created by UNDP and Citi Foundation, along with access to mentorship opportunities by Jazz.