Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 08:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Winner’s List of Rs 100 prize bond draw 2022 announced today!

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 08:30 am
Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, announced today in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

According to SBP, the first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.

Rs 100 prize bond draw list 2022

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 100 Hyderabad 15-02-2022 700,000 PKR 200,000 PKR 1,000 PKR

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

1st Prize Winner list

It will be updated here soon.

2nd Prize Winner’s list

It will be updated here soon.

Full list 

It will be updated here soon.

Read More

2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 15th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 15th Feb 2022, Check updated...
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.580...
4 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 15th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 15, 2022)...
8 hours ago
1500 Prize bond list 2022 held today on, 15th February 2022

Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 held today...
8 hours ago
Rs100 prize bond list 2022 held today on, 15th February 2022

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, held today...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1500 Prize bond list 2022
30 mins ago
Winner’s list of 1500 Prize bond draw 2022 has announced !

Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 announced today...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 15th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (15th, Feb 2022)...
SAR TO PKR
1 hour ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.590 and...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 15th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 15th Feb 2022, Check updated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600