Winner’s List of Rs 100 prize bond draw 2022 announced today!

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, announced today in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

According to SBP, the first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.