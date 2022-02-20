Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Correspondent

20th Feb, 2022. 09:40 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WWF-Pakistan, Novumpack sign deal for environment awareness drives

Staff Correspondent

20th Feb, 2022. 09:40 am
WWF-Pakistan

LAHORE: WWF-Pakistan and Novumpack have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at collaboration for corporate sustainability and environmental awareness campaigns, a statement said.

As a non-profit organisation working in environmental and nature conservation in Pakistan, WWF-Pakistan works to stop the degradation of the planet’s natural environment and to build a future in which people and nature can thrive.

It has a long history of working in partnership with the private sector to find innovative solutions to pressing environmental issues in Pakistan.

NovumPack is the local partner of Cardia Bioplastics and the pioneer of plastic-free starch-based compostable and environment-friendly packaging in Pakistan.

Though NovumPack initiated its journey with the environment-friendly packaging, it has now also added plastic-free single use cutlery to its product portfolio, catering to the rapidly growing biodegradables market in line with its vision.

NovumPack’s nature-derived products and packaging solutions are supported by global partnerships (for global outreach and R&D support) and renowned industry certifications promising a premium quality that demonstrates complete decomposition within industrial and home composting facilities within three to six months.

Through this MoU, WWF-Pakistan and Novumpack have agreed to create and maintain an amicable and cooperative relationship, where they share information and opportunities that allow them to contribute to each other’s work for the betterment of the environment.

Both organisations will work together in environmental education, capacity-building and project development to address pressing environmental issues such as plastic pollution, climate change, air pollution, etc. This will include, but is not limited to, environmental awareness workshops for the corporate sector on waste up-cycling and eco-friendly workshops; educational campaigns at institutions across the country; and the development and promotion of sustainable plastic-free products and merchandise.

 

Read More

9 mins ago
India to sell 5% of insurance giant

MUMBAI: India plans to sell a five per cent stake in insurance...
11 mins ago
TotalEnergies returns to profit after Covid crisis

PARIS: French energy giant TotalEnergies has rebounded from the Covid crisis with...
13 mins ago
Saudi coffee legacy percolates through the generations

JIZAN, Saudi Arabia: For Farah al-Malki, growing coffee plants in Saudi Arabia’s...
15 mins ago
China to keep prices stable in 2022 amid solid efforts

BEIJING: Looking into 2022, China has a solid foundation for stable prices,...
17 mins ago
Citing inflation, Fitch downgrades Turkey’s ratings’

WASHINGTON: Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Turkey’s debt from BB- to B+...
19 mins ago
UK economy rebounds record 7.5% from pandemic in 2021

LONDON: Britain’s economy grew by a record 7.5 per cent last year...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

edotco towers
3 mins ago
edotco Towers Pakistan granted ISO certification

ISLAMABAD: edotco Towers Pakistan Pvt Ltd (edotco Pakistan), an integrated telecommunications infrastructure...
PM Imran likely to visit MQM P's Bahadurabad office after Russia visit
5 mins ago
PM Imran likely to visit MQM P’s Bahadurabad office after Russia visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit the provincial capital...
lucky cement
5 mins ago
Scholarship programme launched for Lakki Marwat students

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has launched a scholarship programme for the intermediate...
psl
6 mins ago
Star players’ snub of PSL raises concerns for PCB

Lahore: The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is reaching the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600