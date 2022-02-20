WWF-Pakistan, Novumpack sign deal for environment awareness drives

LAHORE: WWF-Pakistan and Novumpack have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at collaboration for corporate sustainability and environmental awareness campaigns, a statement said.

As a non-profit organisation working in environmental and nature conservation in Pakistan, WWF-Pakistan works to stop the degradation of the planet’s natural environment and to build a future in which people and nature can thrive.

It has a long history of working in partnership with the private sector to find innovative solutions to pressing environmental issues in Pakistan.

NovumPack is the local partner of Cardia Bioplastics and the pioneer of plastic-free starch-based compostable and environment-friendly packaging in Pakistan.

Though NovumPack initiated its journey with the environment-friendly packaging, it has now also added plastic-free single use cutlery to its product portfolio, catering to the rapidly growing biodegradables market in line with its vision.

NovumPack’s nature-derived products and packaging solutions are supported by global partnerships (for global outreach and R&D support) and renowned industry certifications promising a premium quality that demonstrates complete decomposition within industrial and home composting facilities within three to six months.

Through this MoU, WWF-Pakistan and Novumpack have agreed to create and maintain an amicable and cooperative relationship, where they share information and opportunities that allow them to contribute to each other’s work for the betterment of the environment.

Both organisations will work together in environmental education, capacity-building and project development to address pressing environmental issues such as plastic pollution, climate change, air pollution, etc. This will include, but is not limited to, environmental awareness workshops for the corporate sector on waste up-cycling and eco-friendly workshops; educational campaigns at institutions across the country; and the development and promotion of sustainable plastic-free products and merchandise.